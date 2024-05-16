Show celebrating Motown legends Lionel Richie and Diana Ross heads to Lancaster Grand Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Endless Love - A Tribute to Lionel Richie and Diana Ross is a celebration of the Motown legends which is heading to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday May 31, 2024.

This performance features an all-star cast, phenomenal vocalists, and an electrifying live band that will transport audiences to the golden era of Motown.

Audiences can expect a playlist of timeless hits, including I’m Coming Out, Dancing on The Ceiling, Hello, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With authentic live arrangements reminiscent of Diana and Lionel's legendary tours, Endless Love will have you singing along and dancing the night away.

Endless Love celebrates the two legendary artistes Diana Ross and Lionel Richie. Picture by Thomas Stilgoe.

Diana Ross, the enchanting diva of Motown, has graced the world with her stunning vocals and timeless classics, while Lionel Richie's soul-stirring ballads have touched the hearts of millions.