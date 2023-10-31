News you can trust since 1837
Show celebrating Motown legends Lionel Richie and Diana Ross heads to Lancaster Grand Theatre

Endless Love - A Tribute to Lionel Richie and Diana Ross is a celebration of the Motown legends which is heading to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday May 31, 2024.
By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:26 GMT
This performance features an all-star cast, phenomenal vocalists, and an electrifying live band that will transport audiences to the golden era of Motown.

Audiences can expect a playlist of timeless hits, including I’m Coming Out, Dancing on The Ceiling, Hello, and many more.

With authentic live arrangements reminiscent of Diana and Lionel's legendary tours, Endless Love will have you singing along and dancing the night away.

Diana Ross, the enchanting diva of Motown, has graced the world with her stunning vocals and timeless classics, while Lionel Richie's soul-stirring ballads have touched the hearts of millions.

Their combined legacy is a testament to the enduring power of love and music, and Endless Love is a heartfelt tribute to these extraordinary artists.

Tickets from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/endless-love-a-tribute-to-diana-ross-lionel-richie/

