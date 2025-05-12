Shops in Bentham and Ingleton 'run dry' of bottled water after Yorkshire Water issues ‘boil order’

Shops in the Bentham and Ingleton areas have sold out and run dry of safe still drinking water according to social media, after Yorkshire Water issues ‘boil order' for tap water.

Yorkshire Water has issued a ‘boil order’ in High Bentham, Low Bentham and Burton in Lonsdale and a spokesman said: “Some routine tests have shown that the water quality in High

Bentham, Low Bentham and Burton in Lonsdale doesn't meet our usual high standards, which is why we’re asking customers in certain postcodes to boil their water until further notice.

"Our water quality team will continue to take samples to monitor the quality of the water in the area whilst we work hard to resolve the issues.

“We are working closely with the relevant health authorities (UKHSA – UK Health security agency) and taking the necessary precautions which in this case is to boil water before use.

“Boiling water will provide sufficient protection from any bacteria we have found.

“We appreciate everyone's patience whilst our teams investigate the issue and get everything back to normal."

If you have received a boil order notice, please follow this advice until further notice:

*Boil all tap water for: drinking, cleaning teeth, preparing foods which will be eaten uncooked (such as salads).

*Tap water should be boiled for a few seconds and stored in clean, covered containers in a cool place for a maximum of 24 hours.

*Water for babies’ feeds should be boiled (and allowed to cool) immediately before use.

*Boiling is sufficient protection, there is no need to use bottled water.

Yorkshire Water also said they have delivered bottled water to anyone on their priority services register and have provided some pallets of water at the following locations:

Lair Gill Car Park, Butts Lane, High Bentham, LA2 7JZ; Playing fields, Wenning Ave, High Bentham, LA2 7L; Opp Rec Ground, Bentham Moor Rd, Burton In Lonsdale, LA6 3FT

A spokesman said: “When collecting bottled water please be mindful of how much you need to take, to make sure there's enough for everyone that needs it.”

Visit https://www.yorkshirewater.com/incidents/high-bentham-low-bentham-and-burton-in-lonsdale/ to check if the boil order applies and to see a list of affected postcodes.