Shoplifter who stole jumper and handbags worth over £400 from Lancaster shop escapes a jail sentence

Shoplifting.

Jade Finnegan, 40, of Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster had previously pleaded guilty at Preston Magistrates’ Court to stealing multiple handbags and an Ellesse jumper worth £413.94 from TK Maxx in Lancaster and admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for theft of alcohol worth £165.50 from Booths supermarket, Lancaster on December 17, 2022.

The shoplifting offence was committed on May 31 this year.

Finnegan was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months for both offences and given a supervision order for 12 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

