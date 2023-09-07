News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Shoplifter who stole jumper and handbags worth over £400 from Lancaster shop escapes a jail sentence

A Lancaster woman has escaped a jail sentence for shoplifting and breaching a conditional discharge.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Shoplifting.Shoplifting.
Shoplifting.

Jade Finnegan, 40, of Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster had previously pleaded guilty at Preston Magistrates’ Court to stealing multiple handbags and an Ellesse jumper worth £413.94 from TK Maxx in Lancaster and admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for theft of alcohol worth £165.50 from Booths supermarket, Lancaster on December 17, 2022.

The shoplifting offence was committed on May 31 this year.

Finnegan was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months for both offences and given a supervision order for 12 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

She was ordered to pay court costs of £154.