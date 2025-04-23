Shoplifter jailed for number of thefts in Morecambe area

Katrina Tretton.

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for her crimes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police launched an appeal on April 11 to find Katrina Tretton who was wanted for a number of thefts around the Morecambe area.

She has now been convicted of a large volume of shoplifting incidents.

Katrina Tretton was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

A police spokesman said: “Tretton was one of our Operation Vulture targets. This is our force wide operation to target shoplifters.”

In an emergency dial 999.

Contact police on 101.