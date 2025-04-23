Shoplifter jailed for number of thefts in Morecambe area
A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for her crimes.
Police launched an appeal on April 11 to find Katrina Tretton who was wanted for a number of thefts around the Morecambe area.
She has now been convicted of a large volume of shoplifting incidents.
Katrina Tretton was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.
A police spokesman said: “Tretton was one of our Operation Vulture targets. This is our force wide operation to target shoplifters.”
In an emergency dial 999.
Contact police on 101.