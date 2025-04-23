Shoplifter jailed for number of thefts in Morecambe area

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Katrina Tretton.Katrina Tretton.
Katrina Tretton.
A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for her crimes.

Police launched an appeal on April 11 to find Katrina Tretton who was wanted for a number of thefts around the Morecambe area.

She has now been convicted of a large volume of shoplifting incidents.

Katrina Tretton was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

A police spokesman said: “Tretton was one of our Operation Vulture targets. This is our force wide operation to target shoplifters.”

In an emergency dial 999.

Contact police on 101.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice