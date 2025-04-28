Shocking picture shows car burnt out after collision near North Yorkshire village

Hornby fire crews were called out to a vehicle fire near Ingleton.

Hornby firefighters started off their Saturday morning by joining cross border colleagues from Hawes Fire Station - North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for two incidents in the local area.

At 8.57am on Saturday, April 26, Hornby crews were called to a smoke alarm sounding in Burton-in-Lonsdale.

Thankfully this was found to be a false alarm due to burnt food and the fire service were no longer required.

The second incident was at 10.44am on the same day which the crew were sent to shortly after getting back home, to a vehicle fire near Ingleton.

On arrival the crew were faced with two vehicles - one which had left the roadway and another which was well alight.

The crew used three breathing apparatus and three tanks of water to extinguish the fire.

Thankfully there were no major injuries sustained.

Both Hornby and Hawes appliances were in attendance for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.