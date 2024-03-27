Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The resident also said: “How can Carnforth Town Council increase the council tax contribution by 83.6%? Over Kellet has an increase of 1.9%, Warton has increased by 3%. I am baffled at the huge increase! I just got my bill and was shocked at the increase. There is a cost of living crisis at the moment.”

A spokesperson from Carnforth Town Council said: “Last October Carnforth Town Council started the process to determine its budget and council tax requirements (precept) for the financial year April 2024 - March 2025. This culminated in a final decision being made at a special budget meeting, that was open to the public, in January of this year.

“The process has been a robust, open and transparent, involving consultation with residents and information sharing throughout.

Carnforth Town Council said they had to consider the future refurbishment and maintenance of two public halls in their budget deliberations.

“The reasons for what the Town Council acknowledges is a significant rise in this year's precept were set out on the January/February edition of its newsletter, the Carnforth Express, and on its website at https://carnforthtowncouncil.gov.uk/tax-ing-matters/

"The proportion of their annual Council Tax bill that Carnforth residents living in property Bands A to D will be paying to the Town Council will be between £1.34 and £2.00 a week.”

On the website at https://carnforthtowncouncil.gov.uk/tax-ing-matters/ the town council said that during budget deliberations, they had to consider the future refurbishment

and maintenance of two public halls – Carnforth Civic Hall and Crag Bank Village Hall both of which need their old and inefficient heating systems replaced to reduce costs and carbon

footprint, as well as other improvements to safeguard these buildings for generations to come.

A spokesman for Carnforth Town Council said on the website: “The Town Council’s budget provides enough to maintain day-to-day operations but is woefully insufficient to meet any major contingency that might arise such as the total failure of one or both of the heating systems in the two public halls.