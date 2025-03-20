Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for kids comes to Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Following a sell-out UK tour, world record-breaking beatboxer SK Shlomo is delighted to announce the 2025 tour of their five-star family show which is coming to Lancaster in April.

Shlomo, who makes mad music with their mouth, is setting out to create the next generation of superstar beatboxers.

Anyone can be one of this sonic superhero’s sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises, and cool music, whether they’re aged 1 or 101!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SK Shlomo first burst into the mainstream after appearing on BBC2’s Later… With Jools Holland.

Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for kids comes to The Dukes.Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for kids comes to The Dukes.
Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for kids comes to The Dukes.

Everything changed at the age of 27 when Shlo became a parent.

Frustrated and exhausted by late nights on the road, SK Shlomo started thinking about ways to teach their skills to the younger generation and so they devised Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure For Kids.

Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for Kids comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on Tuesday, April 8.

For tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice