Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for kids comes to Lancaster
Shlomo, who makes mad music with their mouth, is setting out to create the next generation of superstar beatboxers.
Anyone can be one of this sonic superhero’s sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises, and cool music, whether they’re aged 1 or 101!
SK Shlomo first burst into the mainstream after appearing on BBC2’s Later… With Jools Holland.
Everything changed at the age of 27 when Shlo became a parent.
Frustrated and exhausted by late nights on the road, SK Shlomo started thinking about ways to teach their skills to the younger generation and so they devised Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure For Kids.
Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for Kids comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on Tuesday, April 8.
For tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/