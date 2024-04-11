Ship’s lifeboat was drifting into Heysham channel with possible people on board

The ship's lifeboat was drifting into the Heysham channel with possible people on board.

The inshore rescue lifeboat (ILB) launched on Wednesday, April 10 at 2.07pm with three volunteer crew members on board and headed to the area.

The ships lifeboat was located, the vessel was searched and no people were found on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ILB stayed with the ships lifeboat to enable incoming vessels to safely make passage into Heysham Harbour alongside Heysham pilot boat.

The ILB and its volunteer crew members returned to station at 3.45pm and prepared the craft for her next call to service.