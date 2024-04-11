Ship’s lifeboat was drifting into Heysham channel with possible people on board
Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called to a ship’s lifeboat drifting into the Heysham channel with possible people on board.
The inshore rescue lifeboat (ILB) launched on Wednesday, April 10 at 2.07pm with three volunteer crew members on board and headed to the area.
The ships lifeboat was located, the vessel was searched and no people were found on board.
The ILB stayed with the ships lifeboat to enable incoming vessels to safely make passage into Heysham Harbour alongside Heysham pilot boat.
The ILB and its volunteer crew members returned to station at 3.45pm and prepared the craft for her next call to service.
If you see anything suspicious within Morecambe Bay, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.