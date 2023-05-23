Shannon Canning: Police issue renewed appeal to find woman missing in Lancaster

Shannon Canning, 24, hasn’t been seen since the early hours of Friday morning (Friday, May 19) when she left her home address in Keswick Court, Lancaster.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about her as this is out of character.

Shannon didn’t arrive for work at Tipple bar in Lancaster city centre, where she was due to open up the bar, on the afternoon of May 19.

Shannon Canning who has been missing from Lancaster since Friday. Picture from Lancashire Police.

She hasn’t been in contact with any of her friends and family since leaving her home.

Police have a dedicated search and investigation team in place who are working alongside partners from other agencies to find Shannon as quickly as possible.

There will be an increased presence of police officers and specialist resources in Lancaster as the search for Shannon continues, in particular around the Ridge estate and city centre.

A number of premises will be secured as police continue to piece together Shannon’s movements.

Divers from the North West Underwater Search Unit will be searching in the area, while the Lancaster Area Search and Rescue team and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are assisting with land and water searches.

This is a missing from home enquiry currently but all lines of enquiry, including searches of specific addresses, speaking to members of the public, studying CCTV footage and digital enquiries, are being carried out.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Shannon since the early hours of Friday, May 19, or who have information which they feel could assist police in finding her, are urged to contact police.

Shannon is described as 5'2, of slim build with auburn/brown shoulder length hair and tattoos on her stomach, neck and arms.

It is believed she was wearing a light blue vest crop top, a hoodie, pants, and white Nike trainers when last seen.

For immediate sightings, please call 999.

