Shania Twain tribute show at Lancaster Grand will also raise funds for St John's Hospice
Launching its brand-new tour for 2024, the much-loved live concert show, featuring the music of the Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain, this year features guest appearances by The St John’s Hospice Choir and Gabriella and Jasmine T.
As well as performing all of Shania Twain’s million-selling hits live, Shania: Man I Feel Like a Woman will raise funds for Lancaster-based St John’s Hospice and also provide local music lovers with the chance to enjoy a performance by Lancashire-based Gabriella and Jasmine – who starred on BBC TV’s The Voice Kids and also on ITV’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.
Lee Newton, of show promoters Red Shoe Entertainment said: “Not only do Lancaster theatregoers get to enjoy Europe’s premier Shania Twain tribute show, they get to give back to the local community and support local artists.”
The production features songs from the biggest selling album by a female artist of all time - Come On Over - plus other Shania hits from the Woman in Me, Up!, Now and recent album Queen Of Me and includes many of Shania’s duets.
Altogether, Shania has sold 100m records and enjoyed nine top ten hit singles and three number one albums in the UK.
Tickets are available from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or by contacting the Box Office on 01524 64695.