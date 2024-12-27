Shall we dance? These 31 nostalgic photos take us dancing through the years in Morecambe and Lancaster

The district also has a long history of holding major dance festivals and there are plenty of dance schools where children can take their first steps into the dancing world.

Dance continues to take a major role today in many local events including the Vintage by the Sea festival.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look through our photo archives for pictures related to Lancaster and Morecambe’s dancing past. We hope you enjoy our selection of nostalgic dance photos through the years.

Irish dancers Irish dancers, Charlotte Davies, Tara Hellier and Holly-Jayne Brierley, at Morecambe Dance Festival.

Ballet honour Pupils of Lancaster and Morecambe Academy of Theatre Arts (LAMATA), Laura Jayne Brown, left, Simon Daly and Jennifer Cliff, who were awarded British Ballet Organisation scholarships which allowed the youngsters to attend sessions with some of the country's top dance teachers.

Back to the Sixties Dancers from the Ratcliffe school of dancing in Morecambe in May 1968.