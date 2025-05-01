Shakespeare production coming to Lancaster Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masked ball, an Italian backdrop, fabulous costumes, love and comedy…the perfect ingredients for an entertaining evening out at Lancaster Castle.

The forthcoming production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, to be staged at the imposing Castle, involves final year English Literature Shakespeare students from Lancaster University.

Working with professional actors, a professional director, Emma Rucastle, and volunteer members of the local community, they will present the performances on Saturday, May 31, Tuesday, June 3, Wednesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 5.

The comedy features the roller-coaster of romance for young couple Hero and Claudio, whose happiness is tragically threatened by the evil plots of the villain Don John.

William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing comes to Lancaster Castle.

Opposite this, the matchmaker Don Pedro works to conjure a ‘mountain of affection’ between the witty Beatrice and Benedick who declare their dislike for each other and for marriage.

Professor Alison Findlay, from the University’s Department of English Literature and Creative Writing, is producing the show.

She is excited about the possibilities of performing the play in the courtyard and the former prison of Lancaster Castle.

“It will offer a unique opportunity to investigate the blend of comedy and tragedy in Much Ado. The Italianate loggia (arched walkway) in the courtyard provides a perfect stage for the

comic and sinister scenes of ‘noting’ or overhearing which run through both love plots.

“Deception and self-deception in love are flamboyantly displayed through an Italian masked ball filling the courtyard and its archways with music and dance.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Lancaster University online store.

In addition to the four nights of performance, the company will also hold free open rehearsals (May 26 and 27 and Bank Holiday Monday on June 2) in the Lancaster Suite (in Lancaster Castle courtyard near to Atkinson’s café) at which members of the public can get a taste of the production in progress.

Keep an eye on the Lancaster University Much Ado About Nothing news website news for times.