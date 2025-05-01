Shakespeare production coming to Lancaster Castle
The forthcoming production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, to be staged at the imposing Castle, involves final year English Literature Shakespeare students from Lancaster University.
Working with professional actors, a professional director, Emma Rucastle, and volunteer members of the local community, they will present the performances on Saturday, May 31, Tuesday, June 3, Wednesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 5.
The comedy features the roller-coaster of romance for young couple Hero and Claudio, whose happiness is tragically threatened by the evil plots of the villain Don John.
Opposite this, the matchmaker Don Pedro works to conjure a ‘mountain of affection’ between the witty Beatrice and Benedick who declare their dislike for each other and for marriage.
Professor Alison Findlay, from the University’s Department of English Literature and Creative Writing, is producing the show.
She is excited about the possibilities of performing the play in the courtyard and the former prison of Lancaster Castle.
“It will offer a unique opportunity to investigate the blend of comedy and tragedy in Much Ado. The Italianate loggia (arched walkway) in the courtyard provides a perfect stage for the
comic and sinister scenes of ‘noting’ or overhearing which run through both love plots.
“Deception and self-deception in love are flamboyantly displayed through an Italian masked ball filling the courtyard and its archways with music and dance.”
Tickets can be purchased from the Lancaster University online store.