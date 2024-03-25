Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s clean energy pledge on visit to Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On a visit to offshore wind manufacturer Balltec with major energy investor Venterra Group in Morecambe with Lizzi Collinge, Labour Candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Miliband

said that Labour's landmark British Jobs Bonus policy, which rewards clean energy developers for creating jobs in Britain’s industrial heartlands, will support investment in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour’s £1.5bn British Jobs Bonus aims to crowd in billions of pounds in investment from the private sector into Britain's industrial communities, supporting jobs in the North West and ensuring that the region is the heart of Britain’s clean energy future.

From left: Labour Candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale Lizzi Collinge, managing director of Baltec, Russell Benson and Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on a visit to Morecambe.

Labour has confirmed that key British energy industries will be eligible for the British Jobs Bonus, including fixed and floating offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Miliband said: “The North West can be a clean energy powerhouse for Britain. Labour is determined to make this happen, through Great British Energy and our British Jobs Bonus.

“Our aim is for thousands of jobs to flow into the region, as we rebuild supply chains here at home and invest in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzi Collinge, Labour PPC for Morecambe and Lunesdale said: "Morecambe and Lunesdale is already key to our clean energy future with companies like Balltec - an offshore wind “equipment supplier, and the wider wind and solar industries, as well as our two nuclear power stations providing thousands of good jobs. I want to see this sector grow and Great “British Energy will ensure more jobs for the long term.

“Our plans will also ensure that, working with our local college, we will have the skills and training we need for future generations.”

Miliband said: “Families across the North West have been suffering from sky-high energy bills as a result of the government’s failure to build clean energy and left us dependent on imported fossil fuels.