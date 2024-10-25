Several driving offences found by police on busy shift around Preston and Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police had a busy shift yesterday (Thursday) around Preston and Lancaster as part of Operation Centurion tackling anti-social driving.

Police said several offences were found including a car tyre showing cord, an uninsured and unlicenced scooter rider, a 4 x 4 vehicle going through red lights, three people speeding, and one vehicle with no MOT.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on Twitter X: “Busy shift this evening around Preston and Lancaster as part of #OpCenturion. Several offences found including car tyre showing cord, uninsured/unlicenced scooter rider, 4x4 car going through red light, 3 speeders, 1 no MOT.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice