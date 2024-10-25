Several driving offences found by police on busy shift around Preston and Lancaster
Police had a busy shift yesterday (Thursday) around Preston and Lancaster as part of Operation Centurion tackling anti-social driving.
Police said several offences were found including a car tyre showing cord, an uninsured and unlicenced scooter rider, a 4 x 4 vehicle going through red lights, three people speeding, and one vehicle with no MOT.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on Twitter X: “Busy shift this evening around Preston and Lancaster as part of #OpCenturion. Several offences found including car tyre showing cord, uninsured/unlicenced scooter rider, 4x4 car going through red light, 3 speeders, 1 no MOT.”