Seventies folk rockers Steeleye Span bring their tour to Lancaster
Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span changed the face of the genre forever, taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours.
Five decades on and the band continue to celebrate their famous past alongside their recent history.
Their latest release, The Green Man Collection – brings together tracks from their recent albums with new versions of three Steeleye classics.
The band will undertake a full UK tour in support, where they will be joined by new member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist.
The night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.
Steeleye Span come to Lancaster Grand on May 4.
For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/steeleye-span/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.