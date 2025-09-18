Seventies folk rock band Steeleye Span bringing tour to Morecambe
Together for fifty-six years now, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever by taking it into the world of gold discs and international tours.
Now they return with Conflict, their first full studio album in over five years.
The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist.
The night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites led, as ever, by Maddy Prior, Andrew Sinclair, Roger Carey, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman and Athena Octavia.
Steeleye Span are playing The Platform in Morecambe on Thursday, November 20 at 7.30pm.
Tickets priced £32.45 telephone the box office on 01524 582803 or email [email protected].