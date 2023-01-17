Seven adorable puppies and 20 dogs at Lancaster animal shelter looking for their forever homes

Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for seven puppies and 20 dogs currently available for adoption.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit the Animal Care website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
1. Twirl
Twirl...We have 7 lovely little puppies that are hoping for new homes. These guys are cross breeds, mum was a lurcher x Saluki and dad was a lurcher x deerhound so our puppies are going to be big! New owners should have a secure garden with high fences ready for when these guys get bigger.
Photo: Animal Care
2. Decker
Photo: Animal Care
3. Snickers
Photo: Animal Care
4. Mars
Photo: Animal Care