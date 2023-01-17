News you can trust since 1837
Seven adorable puppies and 20 dogs at Lancaster animal shelter looking for their forever homes

Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for seven puppies and 20 dogs currently available for adoption.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 4:57pm

If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit the Animal Care website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

1. Twirl

Twirl...We have 7 lovely little puppies that are hoping for new homes. These guys are cross breeds, mum was a lurcher x Saluki and dad was a lurcher x deerhound so our puppies are going to be big! New owners should have a secure garden with high fences ready for when these guys get bigger.

Photo: Animal Care

2. Decker

Decker...We have 7 lovely little puppies that are hoping for new homes. These guys are cross breeds, mum was a lurcher x Saluki and dad was a lurcher x deerhound so our puppies are going to be big! New owners should have a secure garden with high fences ready for when these guys get bigger.

Photo: Animal Care

3. Snickers

Snickers...We have 7 lovely little puppies that are hoping for new homes. These guys are cross breeds, mum was a lurcher x Saluki and dad was a lurcher x deerhound so our puppies are going to be big! New owners should have a secure garden with high fences ready for when these guys get bigger.

Photo: Animal Care

4. Mars

Mars...We have 7 lovely little puppies that are hoping for new homes. These guys are cross breeds, mum was a lurcher x Saluki and dad was a lurcher x deerhound so our puppies are going to be big! New owners should have a secure garden with high fences ready for when these guys get bigger.

Photo: Animal Care

