As the annual Settle Flowerpot Festival gets underway this summer, the community has been reminiscing how this whimsical initiative has become one of Yorkshire’s favourite summer-long attractions.

Running through to September 3, part of the Festival’s attraction is that it’s free and genuinely appeals to all ages.

This year more than 150 flowerpot displays adorn the streets of the town and it is estimated that several thousand flowerpots have been used to create the diverse and entertaining exhibits, ranging from a tiny bee to a very large Plantpotosaurus.

Flowerpots at the war memorial in Settle for the festival.

There have been some amazing creations, including, in 2018, a 10ft climber mounted on the face of Castleberg Crag overlooking the town which lit up with 600 LEDs at night, and a large blue crayfish suspended from the ancient Settle Bridge over the River Ribble in 2021.