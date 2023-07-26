News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Settle Flowerpot Festival celebrates 10th year this summer

The residents of Settle, a small market town in the Yorkshire Dales, have been pottering about for a decade, drawing visitors from far and wide.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

As the annual Settle Flowerpot Festival gets underway this summer, the community has been reminiscing how this whimsical initiative has become one of Yorkshire’s favourite summer-long attractions.

Running through to September 3, part of the Festival’s attraction is that it’s free and genuinely appeals to all ages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year more than 150 flowerpot displays adorn the streets of the town and it is estimated that several thousand flowerpots have been used to create the diverse and entertaining exhibits, ranging from a tiny bee to a very large Plantpotosaurus.

Flowerpots at the war memorial in Settle for the festival.Flowerpots at the war memorial in Settle for the festival.
Flowerpots at the war memorial in Settle for the festival.
Most Popular

There have been some amazing creations, including, in 2018, a 10ft climber mounted on the face of Castleberg Crag overlooking the town which lit up with 600 LEDs at night, and a large blue crayfish suspended from the ancient Settle Bridge over the River Ribble in 2021.

More information at http://www.settleflowerpotfestival.co.uk/

Related topics:Yorkshire DalesRiver Ribble