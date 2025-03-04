Sessions to gain public feedback on proposed sites for replacement Lancaster and Preston hospitals cancelled

The proposed site for the replacement Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Engagement sessions arranged by the local NHS to gain public feedback on proposed sites for replacement hospitals for Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Royal Preston Hospital have been cancelled.

Following a Government announcement last month that the building of the two new hospitals would no longer start until 2035 to 2038 and 2037 to 2039 at the earliest respectively, the roadshow of planned public events will no longer be taking place.

This includes an event at Lancaster University, which was scheduled for Friday March 14.

Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board apologises for the inconvenience, and plans for future feedback events will be announced in due course.

For more information, visit https://newhospitals.info/