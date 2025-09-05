Series of events to reveal vision for new £300k Lancaster community farm

A survey and new series of events will help to shape the future of a new Lancaster community farm.

LESS (Lancaster District) CIC bought a three acre plot of agricultural land off Ashton Road in April this year as part of its wider FoodFutures strategy.

Funding for the £300,000 purchase came from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity grant, and a donation from a local charitable trust.

Currently known as Summerhouse Farm, the land, which includes a large modern barn and open fields, backs onto the Lancaster Canal.

Nearby residents and the wider Lancaster community are now being invited to help shape the site’s future by taking part in a survey (complete it by September 27 for the chance to win a local food hamper), and attend a series of events to get to know the land, and co-create a ‘permaculture design’ that will enable food growing, education and training, and community building.

Anna Clayton, FoodFutures coordinator, said: “This new community farm plays an important part in a bigger vision of seeing more land put into community ownership and used to grow healthy, nutrient dense food for local residents.

“Now is a great time to shape how Summerhouse Farm approaches this. I can’t wait to see what dreams are shared!”

The events that will run between September 10 2025 and March 2026 include a bio blitz to get to know the plants and other life on site, workshops on biofertilisers, regenerative enterprises, rainwater harvesting, food growing bed preparation, windbreak design and tree planting sessions, exhibitions, and an open day on Saturday October 4.

The initial permaculture design for the site will be unveiled on November 8 after which feedback will be collected and the design tweaked.

Permaculture design is the development of agricultural ecosystems that are intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient.

To take part in the survey go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/summerhouse_farm_dreams

For the full details of all the upcoming events and to book visit https://foodfutures.org.uk/whats_on/

If you would like to hear more about the opportunities for getting involved, sign up for the FoodFutures newsletter at https://foodfutures.org.uk/ (bottom left corner of the home page).