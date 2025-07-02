Send your ‘letters to heaven' in special postbox at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium

A 'Letters to Heaven' postbox has been installed at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.

A spokesman for the crematorium said: “Our postbox enables people to write letters or cards to their loved ones and “post them”, whether this is a birthday, Christmas or just because you want to share something important with your loved one.

“Located next to our car park, in our memorial gardens, the letterbox is available for all to use and please be assured that anything placed in there is treated with the utmost respect and confidentiality.

"They are never opened or read and using an eco-friendly method they will eventually be turned into compost which is then used in our memorial gardens to ensure they never leave the site.

“We can provide special note paper and envelopes so if you would like to write a message then you can pop in and have a brew and a biscuit in our family room or alternatively take it home to write in your own time.

“We hope you agree that this is a beautiful addition to our grounds and we hope that in some way it will help bring you comfort by allowing you to feel a connection to your loved ones.”