See inside 'quirky' new Lancaster restaurant which is now open after chef's fall from ladder caused delay

The 7 Sins quirky new street style food eaterie was due to launch in Mary Street on Saturday but a tumble from a ladder the day before by chef Gary Ellwood put paid to that.

“So near yet so far!” posted 7 Sins on its Facebook page. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have to say we’re postponing the opening.

“Gary has taken quite a tumble and as such, we’re way behind on prep.”

The post continued: “Had we opened tomorrow, we just don’t feel we’d have been showing you the full amazing-ness of what we have to offer.

"All being well (Gary being in one piece) we’ll be open on Tuesday at 4pm. Sorry folks.”

Fortunately, Gary wasn’t too seriously hurt and made a swift recovery in time for the venue to open last night.

Gary – along with friends Gemma Proctor and Amber Bailey – are the team behind 7 Sins and they all have many years experience in the hospitality industry.

You may remember Gary from being head chef at Oscar’s wine bar in Lancaster and then having his own kitchen at The Royal Hotel until Covid hit.

Gemma will be overseeing the bar and front of house, and cooking up a storm in the kitchen will be Gary and Amber.

The trio say they share a passion to bring some vibrancy, colour and bold flavours to Lancaster’s bustling restaurant scene.

Expect quirky out there decor and a “delicious street food style menu including bao buns, ramen, burgers, authentic birria tacos, fried chicken, deliciously decadent deserts, classic cocktails and more”.

7 Sins will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 10pm (food served until 9pm) and Fridays and Saturdays from midday to 10pm (food served until 9pm).

Bookings are now being taken. Call 01524 931725 or email [email protected]

