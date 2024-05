Following a striking performance by Sam Ryder and a breathtaking set by Tom Odell on Friday night, the evening was magically rounded off with a late night appearance of the Northern Lights.

The aurora borealis wowed thousands by coming into spectacular view over the iconic Ashton Memorial.

Festival organiser Rich Dyer said: “We’re used to stunning sunsets and astonishing views at Highest Point but seeing the Northern Lights is truly special.”

Highest Point 2024 The Northern Lights were visible over Highest Point on Friday night.