Second arrest after burglaries in villages and towns near Lancaster
Police investigating a series of burglaries in villages and towns near Lancaster have made a second arrest.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
A 50 year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested on June 22 on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.
On May 27, Craig Butterworth, 50, of Fern Isle Close, Whitworth, Rochdale, was charged with five counts of burglary dwelling and theft, and four counts of burglary with intent to steal.
The recent spate of burglaries was in Arnside, Kendal, Kirkby Lonsdale, Beetham, Storth, Levens and Silverdale.