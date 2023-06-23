Police officer on the beat.

A 50 year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested on June 22 on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.

On May 27, Craig Butterworth, 50, of Fern Isle Close, Whitworth, Rochdale, was charged with five counts of burglary dwelling and theft, and four counts of burglary with intent to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad