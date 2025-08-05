Searches continue in Ingleton river after report of body in water
Police are also asking anyone to get in touch if they are missing anyone who may have gone to the river yesterday or know anyone who has not returned home.
The searches follow a report made just after 2pm on August 4, after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the fast-flowing water.
Searches include police search teams, support from the National Police Air Service helicopter, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire and Humberside Police Underwater Search Unit, and volunteer search and rescue teams.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out with neighbouring forces for any reported missing people, and officers are now appealing to anyone who is aware of someone who has not returned home and may have gone to the river, to get in touch.
Call police on 101 and quote incident number NYP-04082025-0252.