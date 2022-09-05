Search is on for Lancaster doctor who came to aid of stricken plane passenger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie Barr fell ill while flying from Dalaman in Turkey to Glasgow with Jet2 on flight LS152 on August 26.

She was assisted by a nurse and doctor who were fortunately on the flight, and later posted on Facebook hoping to find the heroic pair.

The nurse has already been identified as Alison Dempster, who works in Dumfries.

Leslie Barr after her flight ordeal.

However, Leslie still hopes to track down the doctor to say thank you.

All Leslie knows is that she is from Lancaster, has four children and is a surgeon.

"I'm so desperate to track her down," said Leslie, who lives in Wishaw, Lanarkshire.

"They didn't leave my side and I just want to thank them both personally. Both went above and beyond."

Doctors are still investigating why Leslie collapsed, and she has since undergone a brain scan and treatment at a stroke unit.