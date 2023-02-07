Search for hooded teens after spate of thefts from cars in Morecambe and Lancaster

Over the last week police have had numerous reports of unlocked vehicles being targeted and items being stolen from inside them.

Police said the thefts are happening at night and all over the Morecambe and Lancaster area.

CCTV from these thefts show two males, late teens, with hoods covering their faces, arriving on foot, then proceeding to try multiple car doors.

Police are asking residents to make sure they secure their vehicles overnight and report any suspicious activity.

If you live near the following areas and have CCTV can you please review your footage from February 6 between midnight and 3am.

Norwood Drive/Marsh Crescent, Torrisholme (midnight - 1am)

Kingsway/Willowfield Road, Heysham (1.30am- 2am)

Fairfield Road/Lordsome Road, Heysham (2.10am- 2:30am)