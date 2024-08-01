Scottish man, 28, arrested at Morecambe train station on suspicion of sexual grooming

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:26 BST
A Scottish man has been arrested at Morecambe train station on suspicion of sexual grooming.

The 28-year-old, believed to be from Musselburgh, was recorded live by a child protection group after being approached near Morecambe Train Station on Friday afternoon, July 26.

Police were called and he was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man from East Lothian, Scotland, was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.

"He was arrested in the Morecambe area on Friday July 26, and has since been bailed whilst our enquiries continue.”