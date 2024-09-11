Scores of pregnant women across Morecambe Bay get new vaccine to protect babies from life-threatening virus

Pregnant women across Morecambe Bay are taking up the opportunity to receive a groundbreaking new vaccine designed to protect unborn babies against the harmful Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) started its RSV vaccination programme on Tuesday September 3 and within just a couple of days, scores of women had signed up to be vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening virus.

Since accepting referrals for RSV on August 19 UHMBT has had 188 referrals to the vaccination service for RSV, flu and pertussis (whooping cough).

Research with thousands of women across the world who have been vaccinated against RSV shows that it reduces the risk of severe lung infection by around 70% in the first six months of life.

Michelle Littlejohn and Nicola Bickerdike in the vaccination area at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Having the vaccine during pregnancy is the best way to protect a baby from getting seriously ill with RSV, as the vaccine boosts the mother’s immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus to help protect the baby from the day they are born.

Women are having the RSV vaccinations at all three of UHMBT’s main hospitals sites; Furness General Hospital (FGH) in Barrow, Westmorland General Hospital (WGH) in Kendal and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI).

Michelle LittleJohn, Health and Wellbeing Midwife for UHMBT, said: “We are seeing a massive take-up of the RSV vaccine at our Trust which is fantastic.

“Women inform us they are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to access RSV vaccination via maternity services and we are happy to be able to support them with this. The RSV vaccine offer in pregnancy first started across England on September 1 2024.

“One of the reasons for the good take-up at our Trust is that our Community Midwives and Maternity Staff do a brilliant job informing women about the vaccines offered through the Health and Wellbeing Team. It is so important to have these conversations so that women are able to make an informed choice. It’s a great team effort.”

Nicola Bickerdike, public health nurse for UHMBT with a background in special care baby nursing, said: “RSV is one of the main causes of bronchiolitis and can cause babies to become seriously ill.

“In the winter months we see an increase of babies with RSV and bronchiolitis. Pregnant women who are aware of how serious bronchiolitis can be, have been especially keen to have the vaccination.

“Women can have their flu vaccine and RSV vaccine at the same appointment.”

The RSV vaccine can be given from 28 weeks, the whooping cough (pertussis) from 16 weeks and the flu vaccine at any time.

In Morecambe Bay, women can speak to their Community Midwife, hospital team or GP about receiving the RSV vaccine from 28 weeks to at any point up to birth. Older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.