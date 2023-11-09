Scores of laughing gas canisters found in Morecambe train station car park as government bans recreational use

British Transport Police published a photo on Twitter of numerous discarded laughing gas canisters in the car park at Bare Lane Station as the government makes possession of nitrous oxide a criminal offence.

The photo of the discarded canisters is a reminder of the dangers faced by teenagers inhaling the gas which can make people feel relaxed, light-headed or dizzy.

Heavy use can lead to a vitamin B12 deficiency which can damage nerves in the spinal cord, according to a government report.

The most common early symptoms of neurological damage are a tingling sensation and numbness in the hands or feet.

Discarded laughing gas canisters at Bare Lane station car park in Morecambe. Photo from BTP Lancashire.

Other symptoms highlighted in the report include stiff muscles, weak limbs, bladder or bowel complaints and sexual dysfunction.

The government has now made possession of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, a criminal offence in England and Wales.

Its use soared during the pandemic, becoming one of the most-abused substances, especially by 16 to 24-year-olds.

The ban was designed to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Nitrous oxide is now a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, making possession and sale for recreational purposes a criminal offence.

That is the same classification as anabolic steroids and some tranquilisers.

Those caught with nitrous oxide for unlawful use face a caution, community service or an unlimited fine.

Repeat offenders could serve up to two years in prison.

The maximum sentence for production or supply of the drug for unlawful purposes is 14 years.

Between 2001 and 2020, there were 56 deaths in England and Wales where nitrous oxide was mentioned on the death certificate.

However, that figure includes deaths in medical settings, so not all were due to misuse.

Deaths typically occur due to secondary effects of using the gas, most commonly suffocation when the gas was used in confined spaces, for example in a car, or with a plastic bag over the head.

"Evidence suggests there is around one death per year in the UK from around one million nitrous oxide users," said Prof David Nutt, from Imperial College London.

"[In comparison] around 28,000 deaths happen per year in around 40 million users of alcohol," he added.