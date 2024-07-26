School's out: pictures of this year's primary school leavers in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 11:40 BST
Here are the 2024 primary school leavers in Lancaster and Morecambe.

We think you’ll agree these pictures mark an important occasion in the children’s lives as they prepare to move onto secondary school.

And we’re sure all the proud parents will enjoy looking at them.

Skerton St Luke's CE Primary School, Lancaster.

Skerton St Luke's CE Primary School, Lancaster.Photo: B.Urbani

Ellel St John's CE Primary School, Galgate.

Ellel St John's CE Primary School, Galgate.Photo: Staff

Willow Lane Community Primary School, Lancaster.

Willow Lane Community Primary School, Lancaster.Photo: Staff

Archbishop Hutton's V.C Primary School, Warton.

Archbishop Hutton's V.C Primary School, Warton.Photo: B.Urbani

