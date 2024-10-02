Schools invited to celebrate 'Morecambe Bay Day' to mark 250th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year, it is 250 years since the words ‘Morecambe Bay’ first appeared on a map.

To mark the occasion, the charity Morecambe Bay Partnership is inviting local schools to celebrate a special 'Morecambe Bay Day', championing the Bay and helping to fundraise for Bay charities.

By taking part, schools will be helping to raise money directly for the Bay through local charities Morecambe Bay Partnership, which runs projects caring for nature, heritage and our communities, and Bay Search & Rescue who are dedicated to keeping people safe around our coast.

Michelle Cooper, team leader for engagement and fundraising at Morecambe Bay Partnership said: “The whole team were excited to realise that ‘Morecambe Bay', as the recognisable place that we all know today, is 250-years-old this year.

A school helping to clean up Morecambe Bay on a coastal litter pick organised by Morecambe Bay Partnership.

"It first appeared on a map in The Antiquities of Furness by Thomas West in 1774. It feels like a great opportunity to come together, whatever side of the Bay you are on, raise funds for good causes, and give thanks for this unique place we call home.

"We wanted to shine a light on the spectacular nature, heritage and diverse culture here and hope, by inviting schools to take part in a first 'Morecambe Bay Day', young people will feel a connection to this place and be proud to live here.

"We'd love 'Morecambe Bay Day' to grow in future years and be celebrated by the wider community too. It could be a fantastic opportunity to raise money, annually, to help Morecambe Bay."

Schools who have signed up so far are doing bake sales, sponsored litter picks, birds of the Bay art competitions and Bay quizzes.

Bay Search and Rescue crew in action. (Image courtesy of Bay Search and Rescue)

Morecambe Bay Partnership is keen to hear about all the imaginative ways school communities are celebrating the Bay and will be sharing news of school activities on the day itself.

As a thank you for taking part, Morecambe Bay Partnership will also be sharing free resources about the Bay to inspire schools and a special video from Bay Search and Rescue on how to stay safe around the Bay.

If your school is getting involved, or to find out more, email [email protected] or visit https://www.morecambebay.org.uk/what-we-do/stories/morecambe-bay-day