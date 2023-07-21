Schoolpupils from Morecambe and across Lancashire meet judges and take part in mock trials to learn about justice system

The judges teamed up with the National Justice Museum to give 206 children from nine primary and secondary schools an insight into the rule of law at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The students, many dressed in wigs and gowns, played roles including defendant, witness, prosecutor, judge and jury in trials based on real cases of cyberbullying, robbery, knife crime and murder.

District Tribunal Judge Mark Angus, who arranged the event with Her Honour Judge Leona Harrison, a circuit judge, and Gill Brailey and Kath Downs of the National Justice Museum, said: “It is vitally important that our communities know more about the judiciary and the functions of those parties who make up the justice system. The students were extremely impressive with their thoughtful questions and the manner in which they participated in the mock trials.

Pupils from St Bede's High School, Blackburn, take a break from their mock trial at Preston Magistrates' Court to meet, from left: circuit judge HHJ Simon Burrows, District Tribunal Judge Jennifer McDade, circuit judge HHJ Darren Preston and District Judge Joanne Cronshaw.

“The aim was to reach, support and encourage a much wider range of students from a younger age and more diverse backgrounds to understand that a career in law and even the judiciary is achievable for everyone.”

The National Justice Museum runs mock trials at its base in Nottingham, the Royal Courts of Justice in London and across the northwest but began staging them in real courtrooms across England and Wales after Judge Angus and Senior Circuit Judge Philip Glen, who sits in the southwest, got involved.

Gill Brailey, the National Justice Museum’s Director of Learning, said: “You can’t match the impact of a young person being in a real court building, having to go through security, knowing there are real legal professionals working there, and dressing up in real wigs and gowns and using a real courtroom.

"Once again, the experience of talking with judges and the freedom to ask (and have answered) really considered and insightful questions brought huge added value.

District Tribunal Judge Mark Angus.

"The question ‘Are any of you interested in a career in law?’ is asked at the start and end of each session; the increase in the number of hands raised at the end tells its own story of the impact this work has.”

The 206 pupils, aged eight-17 years, were from Morecambe Bay Academy, Morecambe; QEStudio in Kirkby Lonsdale; Forton primary Forton; St Bede’s High School in Blackburn; Imam Muhammad Zakariya School in Preston; St Leonard’s Primary School in Walton-le-Dale; St Joseph’s primary in Brindle, Hoghton; Euxton primary, Euxton; and Ribchester St Wilfrid’s primary in Ribchester.

They were also told about careers in HM Courts and Tribunals Service and the many different apprenticeships it offers.

The judiciary is involved in other outreach work aimed at young people, including through its School Engagement Programme, in which judges and magistrates visit schools. Information is available at https://www.judiciary.uk/about-the-judiciary/diversity/schools-engagement/

The Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, also recently launched a free online course aimed at explaining the rule of law.