Schoolboy, 9, wins design competition for new flowerbed at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium

The team at the crematorium pride themselves on providing a place of beauty and tranquillity where local families can come to say goodbye and to remember their loved ones that have passed away.

Over the years the grounds staff have won a number of prestigious horticultural awards but have now turned to the community to help inspire them.

Jayne Pearce, Business Leader at the crematorium, which is operated by Dignity, said: “Engaging with the local the local community helps us to understand what the bereaved want from a crematorium and it’s an important part of what we do.

Sam Higson, a pupil at Torrisholme Primary School, with the prize for his winning design.

"We invited local children from Torrisholme Primary School to take part in a competition to design a new flowerbed within our grounds and the standard of entries was very high.”

“After much deliberation the design by nine-year-old Sam Higson was chosen and my colleague, Jon Ashman, has worked hard to make this a reality.

"It’s a real splash of colour representing a dove of peace in flight and the new flowerbed is already receiving positive comments from our visitors.”

For his efforts, Sam received a prize of a box of art, craft and gardening goodies and the other pupils received sweets.

