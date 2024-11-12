Dallas Road Community Primary School is a warm and welcoming school located in the heart of Lancaster.

It is well known for its rich curriculum, the enriching experiences it offers its pupils and its diverse and friendly school community.

The dedicated staff team, led by headteacher Adam Newton, go the extra-mile to ensure the school provides the environment and opportunities for all children to thrive.

The school is committed to ensuring it lives up to its tagline and all pupils are: “Valued, encouraged and challenged to be the best we can possibly be”.

Representatives from various pupil committees at Dallas Road Community Primary School. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Children achieve highly and are well-equipped to succeed at secondary school, a significant proportion moving on to Lancaster’s Grammar schools.

The school places high importance on personal development and pupils enjoy memorable school trips, opportunities to learn outdoors and are frequently involved in a variety of creative projects.

Annually, Dallas Road hosts a stage at the Lancaster Music Festival; the pupils love the opportunity to work alongside visiting musicians.

The school has also made its own movie which was premiered on the big screen at Lancaster’s Dukes Cinema.

Numerous extra-curricular enrichment clubs and a vibrant school PTA add to the energy and excitement found at Dallas Road.

The school will soon be holding an open day for parents interested in a Reception place for September 2025. Join them on Thursday November 21between 9.30am and 11.30am or 3.45pm and

5pm. Call school if you would like to find out more on 0152464520

Visit the school’s website to find out more about Dallas Road at https://www.dallasroad.lancs.sch.uk/