More than 2000 pupils in and around Lancaster attend primary schools that are over capacity, figures have revealed.

According to data from the Department for Education (DfE), a number of primary schools in and around Lancaster were above full capacity as of May 1, 2022.

The data comes as primary school places for the next academic year are announced today (April 17).

A school is classed as in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than its number of places.

The most recent data means that in the year 2021-2022, 2442 pupils in and around Lancaster were affected by overcrowded schools.

The Department for Education said across the country most state schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils, with about 7% exceeding their capacity by 10 or more.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years but warned the result of schools operating over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

Jon said: "With our research having revealed that pupils from more affluent backgrounds more frequently succeed via these routes of appeal, it’s likely that disadvantaged pupils will suffer to a greater extent from the effects of schools being over capacity.”

Here is a list of primary schools from in and around Lancaster that were above full capacity according to the most recent DfE figures.

1 . Caton Primary School Number of school places: 70. Number of pupils on roll: 78. Percentage over capacity: 11.4% (8 pupils over). Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Arkholme Church of England Primary School Number of school places: 82. Number of pupils on roll: 88. Percentage over capacity: 7.3% (6 pupils over). Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Slyne-with-Hest, St Luke's, Church of England Primary School Number of school places: 210. Number of pupils on roll: 223. Percentage over capacity: 6.2% (13 pupils over). Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Nether Kellet Community Primary School Number of school places: 105. Number of pupils on roll: 109. Percentage over capacity: 3.8% (4 pupils over). Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3