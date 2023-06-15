School near Lancaster graded ‘excellent’ in all areas after recent inspection

The rating is the highest possible under the current inspection framework. It is a fantastic achievement for the leading independent school – which prides itself on delivering academic excellence combined with a programme that seeks to develop character and the ‘all-rounder’, amidst the 215 acres of Yorkshire Dales countryside that it enjoys on its doorstep.

The last ISI report in 2015 graded the School as ‘Good’ with areas of excellence. This latest judgement reflects the continuing hard work and dedication of staff, under the recent leadership of Headmaster, Sam Hart. Sam joined Giggleswick in 2022 with a mission to support the school to “grow from a position of strength”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils’ academic and other achievements were graded as being excellent, along with their personal development. Amongst many highlights, the report states that:

Giggleswick School in Settle has been graded 'excellent' in all areas after a recent inspection. Picture by B.P.M Harris Photography.

“Pupils are determined and diligent learners, with an evident desire to succeed. This enthusiasm for learning is also embedded in the broader ethos of the school, which promotes a collegiate approach to pupils ' learning, with older pupils regularly helping younger ones."

"Pupils achieve well in all areas of the curriculum, thus fulfilling the school's aim to produce curious, skilled, and passionate learners."

The report follows news last month that the School was shortlisted for ‘Best Use of Technology’ in the prestigious TES School Awards 2023. An announcement about three exciting new academic appointments is also imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Hart, Headmaster, said: “We are thrilled to receive the highest possible grading for the school, and it is testament to the absolutely superb team I have around me, supporting our young people in all areas of school life.

Giggleswick School in Settle Giggleswick School in Settle has been graded 'excellent' in all areas following a recent inspection. Photo by B.P.M Harris Photography.

"Since my appointment, I have been absolutely committed to helping the school to build from a position of strength and to further enhance our reputation as one of the leading schools in the country, providing an all-round education and building skills for life.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver excellence over the coming years.”

The full report can be downloaded here https://www.giggleswick.org.uk/senior-school/about-us/inspection-reports