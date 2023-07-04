School near Lancaster announces name change ahead of new academic year

Giggleswick Junior School, the junior part of the 400-pupil independent, co-educational and boarding school in Settle, has decided to change its name to Giggleswick Prep School.

The announcement follows a busy year for the junior school which has seen the launch of a refreshed curriculum, further expansion of its extensive programme of co-curricular activities, the reintroduction of boarding from Year 4 and the extension of all-inclusive wraparound care from 8am until 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These key changes mean that the school’s structure is now more in keeping with that of a prep school and the name change will help to celebrate this new focus.

Giggleswick School near Settle.

Giggleswick Prep School students in years 3 to 6 will wear the same blazer as Giggleswick Senior School students. This fits with the ‘one school’ approach which aims to help students make the transition from junior to senior school as seamlessly and easily as possible.

Prep School Headmaster, James Mundell, said: “We are confident that these changes will continue to enhance the educational experience for pupils at Giggleswick Prep School. Our commitment to academic excellence and a nurturing environment remains unwavering.

"We look forward to welcoming new families into our community and embarking on this exciting journey together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For admissions enquiries at Giggleswick Prep School, contact 01729 893189 or email [email protected]