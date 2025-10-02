Scavenger hunt in Morecambe part of Lancaster Arts new season
The season features four concerts: clarinettist Emma Johnson accompanied on piano by John Lenehan, violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason with pianist Jâms Coleman, Czechia’s Trio Bohémo, blending contemporary classical and folk, before pianist Jonathan Ferrucci, who presents an evening of JS Bach, closes the season.
The first exhibition is Are You Lost?, an installation from artists Rob St John and Kate O’Farrell that has toured to locations around the Forest of Bowland over the summer and opens in the Peter Scott Gallery on October 2.
The gallery will then welcome Louise Ann Wilson’s Becoming Rock, a deeply personal exhibition, exploring the artist’s landscape-based responses to two recent major life-events.
The final exhibition, Could We Dream in Colour..., is a collaboration between artists James Fox and Dave Shooter.
The Nuffield Theatre welcomes the unconventional Atmospheric Forces, from Sue Palmer and Sheila Ghelani, for two limited capacity performances, as they discuss the interconnections between climate and geology, through performance and conversation.
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will be in conversation with poet Kim Moore, on November 18, in partnership with Lancaster Litfest, before Ali Matthews returns to the Nuffield with her latest show, Mushroom Language: A Fungal Gothic, about the cycles that shape us.
HereNowThis, from Canadian company Zuppa, will arrive at secret locations in Morecambe on October 24-25, giving people the chance to follow a scavenger hunt using an app on their phone.
For tickets and information visit https://www.lancasterarts.org/ or call the box office tel: 01524 59415.