Scale of bird of prey persecution and hotspots of illegal killing in the north of England highlighted in RSPB report

The RSPB’s annual Birdcrime Report highlights the scale of bird of prey persecution and reveals the hotspots of confirmed and suspected illegal killing in the north of England.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report documents that 38 Hen Harriers have disappeared in suspicious circumstances in Northern England since January 2022 alone, including 14 birds (37 per cent) from the Government-backed brood management

scheme, this figure is sadly believed to be a record high and many are the subject of on-going police investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data gathered by the RSPB shows bird of prey incidents across the whole of Northern England, including Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria, Durham and Northumberland.

Hen harrier chicks in their nest.

The Birdcrime Report details some horrific and brazen acts of Hen Harrier persecution.

In 2021, a satellite-tagged bird disappeared from a Durham grouse moor with the tag later found attached to a dead carrion crow.

In the Yorkshire Dales National Park, an area dominated by driven grouse moors near Birkdale, currently has the highest density of proven and suspected persecution in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight satellite-tagged Hen Harriers are confirmed as having been illegally killed or have suspiciously disappeared in this area alone since January 2022, with most of these birds sending their final data at this location before vanishing.

In the same area in May 2022, the body of a male satellite-tagged Hen Harrier, called Free, was recovered by Natural England staff here.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he had been illegally killed and his head had been pulled off while still alive.

North Yorkshire Police carried out an investigation, but insufficient evidence meant no-one was charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation has since closed, but Hen Harriers have continued to vanish in the area.

Even birds breeding on RSPB reserves are not safe with a satellite-tagged bird called Dagda found shot dead on a neighbouring moor in May 2023.

Satellite-tagging of this species is used by scientists to monitor birds’ movements, and sadly highlights the losses taking place.

This information also helps to uncover suspected persecution hotspots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent studies of satellite-tagged Hen Harriers across England have highlighted clear links between persecution of this rare species and land managed for driven grouse shooting.

If a satellite-tagged Hen Harrier’s transmission suddenly stops without any evidence of a tag malfunction, and the tag or bird is not recovered, it is recorded as a ‘suspicious disappearance’.

Despite evidence suggesting these birds were illegally killed, the chances of anyone being brought to justice for the crime are slim.

The RSPB believes chronic persecution of Hen Harriers in England will continue to hamper the species’ recovery unless significant regulation is introduced.

The charity is currently pushing for licensing of driven grouse shooting in England, similar to legislation going through the Scottish Parliament, which would significantly reduce bird of prey persecution.

Mark Thomas, RSPB Head of Investigations UK, said: “Despite being fully protected by law, and a threatened species in the UK, Hen Harriers are being illegally persecuted on a relentless scale. The majority disappear around land managed for gamebird shooting, particularly on grouse moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The immediate licensing of driven grouse shooting is essential, with law-abiding landowners and grouse moor managers having nothing to fear."

If you notice a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances, call the police on 101 and fill in the RSPB’s online reporting form at https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/how-to-report-crimes-against-wild-birds