Come on down to The Oak Centre at the hospice on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, between 10am and 3pm to browse a selection of pre-loved prom and wedding dresses.

You can browse…You can try them on…Then you can say YES to the dress!

A spokesman for St John’s Hospice shops said: “We are bursting at the seams there are so many dresses!

“We've got all sorts of styles and sizes, and lots of dresses are brand new with tags too.”