Say yes to the dress at Lancaster hospice prom and wedding dress sale
St John’s Hospice in Lancaster are hosting a prom and wedding dress sale this weekend.
Come on down to The Oak Centre at the hospice on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, between 10am and 3pm to browse a selection of pre-loved prom and wedding dresses.
You can browse…You can try them on…Then you can say YES to the dress!
A spokesman for St John’s Hospice shops said: “We are bursting at the seams there are so many dresses!
“We've got all sorts of styles and sizes, and lots of dresses are brand new with tags too.”
Find your perfect dress sustainably at the St John's Hospice shops wedding and prom dress sale.