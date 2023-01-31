'Save the date' as colourful Lancaster festival announces when it will return in 2023
A popular Lancaster festival has announced it will make a welcome return this year – and it promises to be even bigger and better than ever.
Festa Italia will be back for the fifth time in May bringing nine days of colourful Italian themed events and entertainment to the city’s streets.
The festival will kick off on May 20 and will culminate in a grand finale on Sunday May 28.
A packed timetable of events will include music and dancing, opera, cooking demonstrations and Italian supercar, motorbike and scooter displays.
This year’s festival goers can also look forward to a bambino zone offering children’s activities, street artists for all day entertainment and authentic Italian street food market stalls showcasing Italian brands alongside artisan produce.
Festa Italia is organised by Totally Local Lancaster's Paul Cusimano, Buccelli's owner Bruno Buccelli and Victoria Muir.
Bruno said: “There really will be something to suit everyone so save the date!”