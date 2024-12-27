Save a trip to the tip by donating your Christmas tree to a worthy cause in Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fancy saving a messy trip to the tip and helping a worthy cause at the same time?

St John’s Hospice in Lancaster is thanking people who have already booked their Christmas tree collections in exchange for a donation – and there’s still time to book yours.

Dozens of people volunteer to help this colossal Christmas fundraiser which sees trees mulched and turned into biofuel, firewood and compost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, more than 2,400 trees were saved from landfill and £32,000 was raised.

There's still time to book your Christmas tree collection in return for a donation to St John's Hospice, Lancaster.There's still time to book your Christmas tree collection in return for a donation to St John's Hospice, Lancaster.
There's still time to book your Christmas tree collection in return for a donation to St John's Hospice, Lancaster.

“This is such a great way to dispose of your tree after Christmas – you don't have to worry about getting a car full of pine needles, and you know your tree won’t just be sent to landfill,” said Lily Knight, events and corporate fundraiser.

"Our collections are available to book until Sunday (January 5) so if you’re not sure how you’re going to dispose of your tree, make sure you book with us by then.”

Book in for collection at sjhospice.org.uk/trees

Related topics:St John's Hospice
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice