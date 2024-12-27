Save a trip to the tip by donating your Christmas tree to a worthy cause in Lancaster
St John’s Hospice in Lancaster is thanking people who have already booked their Christmas tree collections in exchange for a donation – and there’s still time to book yours.
Dozens of people volunteer to help this colossal Christmas fundraiser which sees trees mulched and turned into biofuel, firewood and compost.
Last year, more than 2,400 trees were saved from landfill and £32,000 was raised.
“This is such a great way to dispose of your tree after Christmas – you don't have to worry about getting a car full of pine needles, and you know your tree won’t just be sent to landfill,” said Lily Knight, events and corporate fundraiser.
"Our collections are available to book until Sunday (January 5) so if you’re not sure how you’re going to dispose of your tree, make sure you book with us by then.”
Book in for collection at sjhospice.org.uk/trees