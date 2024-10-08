Samba Espirito drumming band invite you all to join their spectacular Halloween parade through the streets of Lancaster

Samba Espirito are urging local people to dress up and join them for this year’s Day of the Dead march.

“We would love to see Lancastrians dressing up and follow the band for this spectacular evening,” said Heather Bolton of Samba Espirito.

"The lights, the costumes, and the music and energy are electric.

"So many people commented how they missed this event last year and would of loved to dress up and join the parade."

This year’s parade will take place on Saturday October 26 starting outside M&S on Penny Street at 6pm.

It will then head down Market Street, New Street and Church Street before finishing up at Horseshoe Corner at approximately 7pm.

