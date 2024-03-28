Sail over to Lancaster’s pirate academy this spring for special activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If they are up to the challenge, they will be given their pirate name, a free magic torch to help them solve the hidden riddles, and a challenge sheet.

They will have barrels of fun decoding the eight hidden riddles, whilst completing the silly pirate skill challenges around the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complete the challenge and a graduation certificate will confirm they are a fully-fledged swashbuckler.

You can enrol your child into Lancaster’s Pirate Academy at the Maritime Museum reception desk every day through the school holiday from 12pm to 4pm.

In addition to the Pirate Academy challenges, the museum has some marvellous making sessions planned too, where you can make your own feathered parrot pal or create and race your own pirate ship.

Parrot making sessions will be take place on Tuesday April 2 and Friday April 12 from 12pm – 3pm. The making and racing your own pirate ship sessions will take place on Friday April 5 and Tuesday April 9 from 12pm – 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each activity is run on a drop-in basis for a fee of £2.50 per child and ideal for budding pirates age five – 10 years.

For holders of History Detectives passports, the cost of these activities will be £1.50.

For more information you can email [email protected] or call the museum on 01524 382264.

Lancaster’s Maritime Museum is open to visitors from 12pm until 4pm each day from Friday, March 29 until Monday, April 15.

An admission fee applies – adults £3, concessions £2, children free.