News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Safety message from Morecambe’s Bay Medical Group after two children died choking on food

Bay Medical Group in Morecambe have put out a safety message to parents after two children died choking on food.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Bay Medical Group said on their Facebook page: “BMG parents, a very important message from the great people over at the Child Accident Prevention Trust.”

The Child Accident Prevention Trust said: “Tragically, two young children have died within days of each other after choking on food. One little boy choked on a grape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The size and shape of whole grapes means they can block a child’s airway and can be difficult to dislodge with standard first aid techniques.

The Child Accident Prevention Trust have put out a safety message to parents after two children died choking on food.
Most Popular

“That’s why grapes and other round foods such as cherry tomatoes, blueberries and cherries should be chopped in half lengthways and ideally in quarters before being given to children.”

Visit the choking hub to learn more about common choking hazards and what you should do in an emergency at https://capt.org.uk/choking-prevention/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It offers advice on what foods to avoid for babies and young children.

MorecambeFacebook