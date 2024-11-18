‘Safe Morecambe’ launch to tackle anti-social behaviour, begging and other criminal activity in time for Eden Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A joint project to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for residents, businesses, and visitors has been launched in Morecambe.

The Safe Morecambe initiative brings together Morecambe Police, Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID), Lancaster City Council, Morecambe Town Council, and other key stakeholders.

This group, aimed at making Morecambe "Eden Ready" within two years, will focus on tackling several key areas of concern, including:

*Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB): addressing both youth anti-social behaviour, particularly prevalent in the Promenade, Fisherman’s Square, and Poulton Park, and adult anti-social behaviour involving electric scooters, mopeds and bikes on the promenade.

People enjoying the hot weather in Morecambe earlier this year. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

*Street Drinking and Begging: combatting the recent increase in street drinkers, especially around the promenade toilets, and the daily presence of street beggars.

*Vandalism: mitigating vandalism against shops and businesses in the area.

*Drugs and Crime: working collaboratively to address drug issues and overall crime rates in Morecambe.

While actively addressing these issues, the Safe Morecambe initiative emphasizes the importance of continued public vigilance.

Inspector James Martin of Lancashire Police said: “People and businesses should keep reporting crime, either by calling 101 or through the online reporting app at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/

“The Safe Morecambe partnership is a great opportunity to understand the needs of the local BID area and begin to work toward solutions to problems and make improvements to best support Morecambe for the future”.

Tim Barbary, owner of Bay Cameras and a member of the Morecambe BID Steering Board, said: "Morecambe is a great place to live and work, but there are ASB issues that are causing issues with businesses and residents.

“The safe Morecambe partnership will give us a voice to address the problems by speaking directly to the police and local authority.

Safer Morecambe initiative signifies a commitment to creating a safe and thriving Morecambe for all.

The group will work collaboratively, implementing strategies and measures to address these concerns and build a stronger, more vibrant community.