Sad news that beloved wooden owls known as Guardians of Carnforth are removed

Beloved owls carved in wood perched on top of Haws Hill in Carnforth, have been removed.

Carnforth Town Council shared on their Facebook page: “With heavy hearts, we share the sad news that the beloved two owls, perched proudly atop Haws Hill and affectionately known as The Guardians of Carnforth, have been removed.

“For years, these majestic figures watched over our town—silent sentinels that became symbols of community spirit, creativity, and care.

"Despite regular maintenance and the affection of many, time has taken its toll, and they were sadly beyond repair.

“Their absence leaves a noticeable gap—not just in the landscape, but in the hearts of those who passed them daily, paused to admire them, or shared stories beneath their gaze.

“Carnforth Town Council will now be considering options for how best to honour the space they once held.

"The legacy of the Guardians will not be forgotten.

“We’d love to hear your memories, photos, or ideas for what could come next.

“Let’s shape the future of this special spot together.”