The last EVER league game in the North Lancs Football League takes place this evening (Monday May 13) betweenMiddleton & Overton Sports FC (Reserves) and Caton Utd FC (Colts).

Kick off is at 6.30pm at Middleton Park near Heysham. Lancaster’s Marsh United FC (First Team) have already won the last ever league title.

Then on Thursday evening (May 16) it’s the 2023/2024 Robert Hockham Junior Challenge Cup Final at Morecambe FC Mazuma Mobile Stadium beween Caton United FC (Colts) and Marsh United FC (Reserves), kick off 7pm.

On Monday May 20 its the very last of the leagues Cup games and last ever game in the name of the North Lancs Football League before it is dissolved.

Caton United 1968-69.

Marsh United FC (First Team) will play Scorton Saints FC in the 2023/2024 Robert Hockham Senior Challenge Cup Final at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in Morecambe with a 7pm start.

A spokesman for North Lancashire and South Cumbria Sports Feed said on Facebook: “This will be a sad day for the thousands of people who have played football in this local grassroots league which has existed since 1919.

“Best of luck to all the clubs playing in these last few games.”

